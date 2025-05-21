Uzbekistan reveals strong expansion in accommodation and catering services sector
Photo: National Statistics Committee
In the first four months of 2025, 2,361 new hotel and food businesses opened in Uzbekistan. This is a 7.1 percent increase from the previous year, according to the National Statistics Committee. The sector has grown steadily for five years, demonstrating its potential.
