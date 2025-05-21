Uzbekistan reveals strong expansion in accommodation and catering services sector

Photo: National Statistics Committee

In the first four months of 2025, 2,361 new hotel and food businesses opened in Uzbekistan. This is a 7.1 percent increase from the previous year, according to the National Statistics Committee. The sector has grown steadily for five years, demonstrating its potential.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register