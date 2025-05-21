Azerbaijan sees growing flow of block trains from China by 2025-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The volume of cargo transported by rail between Azerbaijan and China increased by 47 percent to 612,000 tons in 2024, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Arif Aghayev said at the Global Partners Forum of the China-Europe (Xian) Railway Express, Trend reports.

He noted that the number of container block trains sent from China to Azerbaijan is also rapidly increasing.

"A total of 287 block trains have already been accepted in 2024, and 165 block trains have already been accepted in the first four months of 2025, including 73 in transit and 92 in import mode. More than 600 block trains are expected to be accepted by the end of the year.

On November 24, 2024, the first Baku-Xian export block train was sent from Azerbaijan to China. To date, six block trains with a total capacity of about 10,000 tons have been sent. These figures once again confirm the strategic importance and potential of the Middle Corridor," the deputy chairman added.

