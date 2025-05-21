Uzbekistan offers industrial co-op and joint drought management plan under OTS framework

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has launched a number of initiatives aimed at deepening industrial and environmental interaction between Turkic states, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the announcement at the informal summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on May 21 in Budapest.

“It is time to bring industrial cooperation to a new level,” Mirziyoyev emphasized.

In this regard, he proposed to develop a program of industrial cooperation aimed at creating production capacities in such key sectors as the chemical and energy industry, mining, light industry, pharmaceuticals, food processing, leather production, and construction.

Furthermore, Mirziyoyev recalled the results of the recent International Climate Forum in Samarkand, which discussed proposals to strengthen regional and global cooperation in the field of green development.

The Uzbek president also expressed gratitude to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the initiative to establish the Drought Prevention Institute in Budapest, the work of which, as Mirziyoyev stated, has already begun within the framework of the OTS.

“To support the activities of the institute and increase its involvement in practical projects, I propose to develop a joint roadmap for the prevention of drought and environmental problems,” the head of state stated.