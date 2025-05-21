World Bank supports rural development with new irrigation investment in Uzbekistan
Photo: World Bank
Uzbekistan received a $200 million concessional loan from the World Bank to improve its irrigation and drainage systems. This investment will improve water management, cut losses, and boost energy efficiency in five crucial districts. This project promotes water conservation and sustainable agricultural development in Uzbekistan, where irrigation is vital to the economy, amid climate change. The project, planned to finish in 2031, is part of a Central Asian water efficiency initiative.
