Grandstand capacity of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The wheels are in motion for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, as preparations are hitting the ground running, Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company told Trend.

The good news is that as part of this year’s improvements, two additional grandstands will be installed along the Baku City Circuit.

"Grandstand construction has already begun around the Baku City Circuit. In response to growing interest from both local and international fans, the circuit infrastructure is being expanded. As a result, grandstand seating capacity will increase by 1,500, bringing the total to over 20,000.

For reference, more than 76,000 fans attended the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 over four days, watching the race live from the grandstands.

Due to ongoing preparations, certain areas of the Seaside Boulevard will be temporarily restricted. Residents and visitors of the capital are kindly asked for their understanding during this period.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place from September 19 to 21," the company said.

