bp wraps up initial well drilling at Azerbaijan’s West Chirag platform
Initial drilling operations at Azerbaijan's West Chirag platform have been completed, marking progress in the development of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field. Production from the newly drilled well is expected to begin by the end of 2025, following well finishing and subsea tie-in work.
