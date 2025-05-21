bp wraps up initial well drilling at Azerbaijan’s West Chirag platform

Initial drilling operations at Azerbaijan's West Chirag platform have been completed, marking progress in the development of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field. Production from the newly drilled well is expected to begin by the end of 2025, following well finishing and subsea tie-in work.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register