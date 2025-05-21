Azerbaijani delegation shares experience of hosting COP29 in Panama (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalcin Rafiyev participated in the Climate Week organized by the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Panama on May 19-21, as well as in the events held within its framework and the high-level plenary meeting, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the high-level plenary session held on May 21, Y. Rafiyev provided information on the events within the framework of Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29. The importance of the historic decisions taken at COP29 under the Azerbaijani Presidency, especially the Baku Financial Goal, which envisages the annual mobilization of USD 300 billion in financing for developing countries by 2035, as well as the importance of agreeing on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on carbon markets during the Azerbaijani Presidency after 10 years of fruitless negotiations was emphasized.

During the visit, the delegation led by Yalcin Rafiyev held bilateral and trilateral meetings with the UNFCCC Secretariat Executive Director Simon Steele, Deputy Executive Director Nura Hamlaci, as well as COP30 Chief Executive Officer Ana Toni and Chief Negotiator Lilian Chagas. The meetings included an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's achievements at COP29, its activities and experience in this area, the importance of implementing the decisions taken at COP29 in the context of combating climate change, as well as regarding the 62nd session of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies, which will be held in June this year, and the climate negotiations that will take place at COP30.