Kazakhstan invites Greek investment in Caspian port modernization
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstani transport officials met in Athens to explore Trans-Caspian International Transport Route collaboration. Kazakhstan asked Greek companies to invest in port and logistical facilities to boost EU commerce and supply chains. Joint logistics projects were discussed with major Greek shipbuilding and waste management companies.
