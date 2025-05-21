President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev for backing oil export expansion to Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. We must leverage the potential of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to diversify supply chains for oil, gas, and uranium. In this regard, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for supporting the initiative to boost oil exports from Kazakhstan to Europe, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Addressing an informal session of the OTS Council of Heads of State in Budapest, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan values the support it receives from both Türkiye and Hungary.

“We deeply appreciate that our efforts are supported by Türkiye and Hungary. Kazakhstan remains open to the joint implementation of mutually beneficial projects in this field,” Tokayev noted.

The Kazakh president also mentioned growing international interest in the construction of the Trans-Caspian oil and gas pipeline.

“These are large-scale projects that require transnational cooperation. Therefore, I believe it is important to carefully assess and explore the potential for their implementation,” he stressed.

