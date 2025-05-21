Ensuring return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia is essential condition for peace in region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Ensuring the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia is the essential condition for peace in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference on “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Important Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights”, Trend reports.

"The peaceful initiatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community in accordance with international law are commendable and enjoy the support of the world community. Ensuring the safe, dignified, and peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia is an essential condition for the establishment of peace, human rights, and reconciliation in the region.

I would like to emphasize in particular that the desire of Western Azerbaijanis to return does not mean a territorial claim against Armenia, and Armenia should abandon attempts to portray this desire in this manner. This issue will not leave Azerbaijan’s agenda until the return is realized. Of course, Western Azerbaijanis who will return to their homeland should also be provided with security guarantees.

We believe that Western Azerbaijanis will return to their native lands safely and with dignity, and that lasting peace will be established in the region," the head of state noted.