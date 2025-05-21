Azerbaijan enlists its oil export performance in 4M2025

Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan sent a whopping 8.2 million tons of crude oil and oil products down the pipeline, raking in a cool $4.6 billion from 17 different countries. This represents a 4.5 percent uptick in value and an 18.4 percent jump in volume when stacked against the same period in 2024. Italy was the cream of the crop, reeling in 4.39 million tons of oil, which added up to a whopping $2.4 billion.

