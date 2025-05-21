Azerbaijan and Croatia discuss strengthening political ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia were held in Zagreb on May 20, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Croatian side was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current dynamics of political relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, noting that this year marks the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two sides appreciated the recent increase in high-level reciprocal visits and stressed the importance of continuing such exchanges to further deepen political dialogue and enhance cooperation within international organizations.

The consultations also addressed cooperation in economic and trade sectors, with particular attention to both traditional and alternative energy, and discussed prospects. Humanitarian mine clearance efforts were also highlighted, with an emphasis on developing the contractual and legal framework to expand cooperation across various fields.

In addition, Azerbaijan provided detailed information on the post-conflict situation in the region, the normalization process with Armenia, recent developments around the peace treaty, ongoing challenges, and the country’s efforts toward lasting peace, as well as the reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Fariz Rzayev held meetings with other Croatian officials and delivered remarks at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Croatia diplomatic relations.

