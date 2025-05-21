Azerbaijani CBA anticipates continued tightening of consumer lending standards
Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) reported a continued tightening of consumer lending standards in Q1 2025, driven by higher loan costs and service fees. While demand for consumer loans and credit cards remained steady, banks anticipate an increase in demand for general consumer loans in the next quarter.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy