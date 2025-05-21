Uzbek firms unite to boost local production in the automotive sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzavtosanoat JSC and Uzauto Motors Powertrain JSC signed a memorandum of cooperation at the Uzbek Technological Metals Plant aimed at utilizing powder metallurgy-based products in the automotive industry and localizing production, Trend reports.

The memorandum delineates multiple critical domains, encompassing the fabrication and regional adaptation of automotive constituents via powder metallurgy methodologies, alongside collaborative initiatives aimed at securing global quality accreditations.



This document signifies a pivotal advancement in the technological evolution of Uzbekistan's industrial landscape, facilitating enhanced optimization of indigenous raw materials and synergizing domestic manufacturing within global supply chain frameworks.

