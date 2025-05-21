Chairman of State Affairs Commission of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my congratulations to you and, through you, to the government and people of your country.

I express confidence that the relations of friendship between our two countries will continue to expand and develop in the future.''