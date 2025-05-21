Azerbaijan’s trade with US doubles in 4M2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and the United States has seen significant growth this year, with both imports and exports increasing notably. Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade continues to expand, reflecting broader economic trends and shifting trade dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy