Date of fifth round of Iran-US negotiations announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The fifth round of Iran-US talks will be held in Rome on May 23, the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Abusaidi wrote on X, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader does not believe in the success of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Tehran has received a proposal for the next round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.