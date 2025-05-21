Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery temporarily halts its operations for scheduled maintenance

The Pavlodar Oil Refinery, a chip off the old block of KazMunayGas, is set to roll up its sleeves for some planned preventive maintenance (PPM) from June 18 to July 17, 2025. The PPM will cover the nuts and bolts of technical inspections for more than 1,000 units of equipment and pipelines. Over a thousand boots on the ground and a hundred and seven pieces of specialized gear will be in the thick of it.

