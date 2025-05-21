Kazakhstan eyes collaboration with Tatneft to boost domestic industry
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan aims to integrate Tatneft's technologies and expertise into its domestic industry, as discussed in a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Tatneft Director Nail Maganov. The meeting focused on cooperation in the oil and gas chemical industry, particularly an investment project in Atyrau for producing butadiene and synthetic rubber. Maganov updated the status of the project, which involves the production of divinyl-styrene synthetic rubber, SBS rubber, and MTBE, with the investment phase beginning in July.
