Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore military cooperation prospects (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ On May 21, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the delegation led by the Commander of the 1st Army of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel. The Turkish delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The Turkish guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory.

During the visit, Victory Park was visited, and a wreath was laid in front of the Victory Monument.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, which are based on strong historical roots, common values, and mutual trust. The Defense Minister emphasized the positive outcomes of the measures implemented within the Shusha Declaration, signed as a result of the friendly relations between the heads of state of the fraternal countries. He also noted that Türkiye’s moral and political support during the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with the Victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as in all other spheres, is commended.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, Army General M. Tokel conveyed the greetings of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler. He especially emphasized the importance of mutual visits in further expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, which reflects a strategic alliance. Noting the ongoing development of the Azerbaijan Army, the guest stated that this progress is also a matter of joy for Türkiye as a brotherly country.

Then, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Turkish delegation.

During the meeting, the importance of conducting joint exercises with the use of technological innovations in line with modern requirements was emphasized. The significance of mutual experience exchange in the training of professional personnel was also highlighted.

The meetings, which focused on various aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, also included an exchange of views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

