East Kazakhstan, China sign multibillion trade and investment deals
Photo: Akimat of East Kazakhstan region
By signing various agreements, an East Kazakhstan delegation strengthened business relations in Xinjiang, China. The visit highlighted active trade and collaborative ventures. Before a Chinese holiday, delegates attended a regional cooperation meeting in Altay. China remains a major Kazakhstan investor.
