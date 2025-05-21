Communication mechanism on Syria agreed between Türkiye and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A direct communication channel has been established between Israel and Türkiye to promptly resolve any military incidents that may arise in Syria, Trend reports.

According to information, during a meeting in April this year, representatives of both countries began to develop a special mechanism designed to prevent possible armed clashes in Syria.

In the same month, a 24-hour hotline was launched to ensure immediate response to any conflict situation that may arise in Syria.