Communication mechanism on Syria agreed between Türkiye and Israel

Politics Materials 21 May 2025 22:56 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A direct communication channel has been established between Israel and Türkiye to promptly resolve any military incidents that may arise in Syria, Trend reports.

According to information, during a meeting in April this year, representatives of both countries began to develop a special mechanism designed to prevent possible armed clashes in Syria.

In the same month, a 24-hour hotline was launched to ensure immediate response to any conflict situation that may arise in Syria.

