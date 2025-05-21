Azerbaijan's revenue from electricity export to Russia grows amid volume decline in 1Q2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 26.6 million kWh of electricity to Russia, earning $1.06 million. The export volume decreased by 5.3 percent, while the value rose by 2.2 percent compared to 2024. During the same period last year, 28.1 million kWh were exported, generating $1.04 million.

