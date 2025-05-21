Azerbaijan's revenue from electricity export to Russia grows amid volume decline in 1Q2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 26.6 million kWh of electricity to Russia, earning $1.06 million. The export volume decreased by 5.3 percent, while the value rose by 2.2 percent compared to 2024. During the same period last year, 28.1 million kWh were exported, generating $1.04 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy