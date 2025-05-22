Azerbaijan’s state-backed mortgage program surpasses milestone in loan issuance
Azerbaijan’s state-backed mortgage program has issued loans, totaling nearly three and a half billion manat in financing. Additionally, the program has supported tens of millions in guaranteed and subsidized credits, along with providing thousands of residential units for renters.
