Relations with Turkic states become strategically important for Hungary - Viktor Orban

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ Relations with Turkic states have become strategically important for Hungary, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, opening the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Over the past seven years, relations with the Turkic countries have become strategic for Hungary. If we were to rely solely on the economic development potential of Europe, without regard for the potential of the OTS, the Hungarian economy would face major problems," the prime minister stated.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

