Azerbaijan multiplies its oil exports to Italy in 4M2025

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 4.38 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products to Italy, earning $2.4 billion. This is an 82.9 percent increase in volume and a 59.2 percent rise in value compared to the same period in 2024, when 2.4 million tons were exported for $1.53 billion.

