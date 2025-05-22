Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation issues within framework of international organizations

Politics Materials 22 May 2025 06:37 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The work carried out within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, issues of cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations, as well as the situation in the sphere of regional and international security were discussed during the telephone conversation.

An exchange of views on other areas of cooperation also took place during the telephone conversation.

