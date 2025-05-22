Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation issues within framework of international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The work carried out within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, issues of cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations, as well as the situation in the sphere of regional and international security were discussed during the telephone conversation.

An exchange of views on other areas of cooperation also took place during the telephone conversation.