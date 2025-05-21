Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 21 May 2025 20:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran greenlights comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia
Photo: Iran president's office

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The Iranian parliament has officially approved the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia on May 21, Trend reports via the Iranian parliament.

The agreement was reviewed and put to a vote during the parliament’s plenary session today. The vote concluded with overwhelming support, recording 191 in favor, 8 against, and 3 abstentions.

The agreement was initially signed in Moscow in January 17, 2024, by the presidents of both countries. It covers a broad range of cooperation areas, including trade and the economy, innovative technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, information and cybersecurity, counterterrorism, as well as collaboration on the Caspian Sea and environmental issues.

