Iran greenlights comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The Iranian parliament has officially approved the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia on May 21, Trend reports via the Iranian parliament.

The agreement was reviewed and put to a vote during the parliament’s plenary session today. The vote concluded with overwhelming support, recording 191 in favor, 8 against, and 3 abstentions.

The agreement was initially signed in Moscow in January 17, 2024, by the presidents of both countries. It covers a broad range of cooperation areas, including trade and the economy, innovative technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, information and cybersecurity, counterterrorism, as well as collaboration on the Caspian Sea and environmental issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel