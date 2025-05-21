Azerbaijan spotlights stunning photos of Aghdam’s new railway and bus station complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The photos of the Aghdam railway and bus station complex opened on May 10 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, have been published, Trend reports.

The photos were shared by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The foundation of the Aghdam Railway and Bus Station Complex was laid on October 4, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The railway station will enable to transport of 800-1000 passengers daily. The bus station will serve 1300-1500 passengers daily. The complex will function as a single transportation hub.

This infrastructural facility, located on an area of about 8 ha, has all the necessary facilities, including waiting rooms, ticket offices, a library, stores, entertainment zones, a restaurant, and recreation corners.