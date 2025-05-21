Uzbekistan’s economy strengthens on back of foreign investment inflow
Uzbekistan attracted substantial foreign investments and loans in the first quarter of 2025, totaling 85.4 trillion soums ($6.78 billion). The majority of these funds came from foreign direct investments (FDI), highlighting increasing international confidence in the country's economy and its growth potential.
