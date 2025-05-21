Uzbekistan, IsDB explore co-op in pediatric oncology and hematology

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 21. Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank have signed the minutes of the meeting within the framework of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The document was signed by H.E. Shukhrat Vafaev, Executive Director of Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development (Alternate Governor), who is also an alternate manager from Uzbekistan in the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and Muhammad al-Jasser, chairman of the IsDB group.

This MOM is intended solely as a discussion on cooperation under

This program and in the context of the MCPS, which outlines IsDB's potential consideration for financing of the “Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology” Program (Tashkent and its regional branches).