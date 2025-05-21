Azerbaijan advances to next stage in "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" military drill (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next tasks were fulfilled during the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise held in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, in accordance with the exercise plan, a briefing was given to the participants regarding safety rules, clarification of the assigned tasks on the map and their fulfillment sequence, as well as the terrain and climate of the area where the search and rescue activities to be carried out.

According to the plan, activities on parachute training and search-and-rescue operations were successfully carried out.

The main objectives in fulfilling the tasks assigned during the exercise are to improve the personnel’s parachute skills, further enhance combat and special training levels, and to ensure interoperability and exchange of experience among servicemen of the participating countries.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Air Force’s pilots, along with representatives of the paratrooper and search-and-rescue services, technical staff and aircraft represent Azerbaijan in the international search and rescue exercise.