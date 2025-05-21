IsDB launches Matchmaking Platform for South-South cooperation

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has launched its innovative Matchmaking Platform for South-South Cooperation (SSC) under the spirit of “From the South to the South, and by the South”, during a high-level event held at the Centre International de Conférences (CIC) in the Algerian capital city, Algiers, as part of the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings, Trend’s special correspondent reports.



The IsDB Matchmaking Platform was developed under the Roadmap for Scaling Up the Reverse Linkage Mechanismand brought to life by the IsDB’s Reverse Linkage Division. It directly responds to the requests of the IsDB’s Governors and is a key outcome of the Riyadh Declaration@50, adopted during the IsDB’s Golden Jubilee in 2024. This declaration reaffirmed South-South Cooperation as a central pillar of the IsDB’s future direction.



The platform offers Member Countries seamless access to over 300 onboarded Resource Centres across 11 thematic areas, showcasing a proven track record of technical expertise, development cooperation, and innovation. It also allows new institutions and resource centres to join the ecosystem and ensures real-time feedback and knowledge sharing.