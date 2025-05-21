Azerbaijan highlights mine action progress around its liberated Sarijali village

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 21. Mines were cleared, houses were built, and the population returned to Sarijali village in the Aghdam district following the state assignment for the village reconstruction, head of the demining group of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Khalig Zulfugarov, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, additional territories are being cleared around the village to ensure security.

"Along with the ANAMA demining group, mechanical demining equipment and specially trained sapper dogs are also involved in the cleaning work," he said.

The agency representative explained that the area to be cleared of mines is the territory of the former contact line.

"It is considered one of the most contaminated territories with mines and unexploded ordnance. Anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance of various purposes, are found during the day," Zulfugarov added.

