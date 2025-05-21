Iran advances dev't of Kish gas field with new well drilling
Iran has begun drilling a new well as part of the Kish gas field development, aiming to complete the project by late 2025. The field, with an estimated 40 trillion cubic feet of gas, is expected to produce around 30 million cubic meters of gas.
