IsDB, Algeria sign Cooperation Framework for 2025–2027

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and Algeria have signed the Strategic Cooperation Framework for the period spanning 2025–2027, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This partnership framework brings together the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDB).

The new cooperation framework is based on two main pillars:

1. Supporting sectors that enhance competitiveness, economic diversification, infrastructure, and private sector development.

2. Strengthening partnerships for human capital development and regional cooperation.

The partnership also encompasses four supporting axes, including:

* Promoting Islamic finance ecosystem

* Supporting climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts

* Empowering women and youth

* Developing institutional capacities and building competencies