Kazakhstan ratifies agreement for major wind energy project with UAE

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Today, under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, a session of the Chamber took place, during which senators reviewed several laws and voiced their parliamentary requests, Trend reports.

The deputies reviewed and approved the law "On the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the UAE on the Implementation of the Wind Power Plant Project." In the grand scheme of things, there’s a plan in the works to put up a wind power plant in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, boasting a hefty capacity of 1 GW. Alongside this, an energy storage system is set to take shape, packing a punch with a capacity of 300 MW and a storage capability of 600 MWh.

The power plant is expected to generate up to 3.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2 million tons. The 300-megawatt energy storage system will ensure a stable power supply during peak demand periods. The project involves attracting direct investment amounting to $1.4 billion. As part of the project, 425 kilometers of high-voltage power lines will be built, strengthening the energy connection between the north and south of the country.