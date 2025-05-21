Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Caspian fiber-optic project to boost Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan digital connectivity - President Tokayev

Economy Materials 21 May 2025
Photo: Akorda

Emin Aliyev
BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. This year, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launched a joint project to lay a fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea, which will significantly improve digital communication between the two countries, the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest.

“This project will significantly improve digital communication between our countries and will be a strategic step towards strengthening regional integration,” he noted.

According to him, such initiatives open up opportunities to create a new digital corridor across the Eurasian continent, which will ensure secure data exchange.

