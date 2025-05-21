Türkiye underscores vital role of OTS members in lending helping hand to Syria

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 May 2025 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ We have a historic opportunity to ensure stability in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the informal summit in Budapest, Trend reports.

According to him, owing to the robust diplomatic maneuvers executed by Türkiye aimed at catalyzing the Syrian leadership's engagement with both regional and global stakeholders, alongside the alleviation of punitive measures, tangible outcomes have been realized.

"At this stage, the support of Syria by the member states of the Organization of Turkic States is of great importance," the minister noted.

