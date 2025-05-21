Azerbaijan's electric vehicle import sees decline in number and average price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Azerbaijan imported 609 electric vehicles from January through April this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the total value of these imports amounted to $20.4 million.

This indicates a contraction of 39.8 percent in throughput and a depreciation of 53 percent in monetary valuation relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, encompassing a reduction of 403 units and a decrement of $23 million in fiscal worth.



The mean valuation of an externally sourced electric vehicle within this timeframe stood at $33,500, representing a decrement of $9,400 (21.9 percent) compared to the previous fiscal year.