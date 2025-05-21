Hungary's energy supply today unimaginable without co-op with Turkic states - minister

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ Hungary's energy supply today is unimaginable without cooperation with Turkic states, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said at a press conference following the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest, Trend reports.

"This is not a political issue, but a simple physical one," the minister emphasized.

According to him, energy supply issues cannot be reduced to politics, since it's impossible to build a house without stable energy supplies.

Szijjártó noted that gas supplies to Hungary are carried out through Türkiye.

He added that without the creation of a trinational Turkish leadership, providing the country with gas would be impossible.

"Without the Turkic states, it would be impossible to guarantee Hungary's energy security today," the minister said.

He also spoke about the expansion of economic and industrial cooperation between Hungary and the Turkic states. For example, a Hungarian pharmaceutical company will soon begin production in Azerbaijan. Next week, a new air service is planned to open between Hungary and Kazakhstan. An industrial park aimed at Hungarian companies has already been opened in Uzbekistan, and a joint project to build a hydroelectric power plant has been launched in Kyrgyzstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel