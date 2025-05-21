Kyrgyzstan sees strong growth in trade with OTS countries - Zhaparov

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has almost doubled over the past four years, the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov said at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Over the past four years, the trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan with the countries-members of the organization has almost doubled, which, of course, pleases us. The Kyrgyz Republic is always open to active cooperation in such areas as trade, economy, transport, energy, and digitalization," the President said.

Zhaparov stressed that the implementation of the agreement on partnership in the digital economy between the OTS countries will significantly increase the efficiency of trade turnover between the member states of the organization.

In addition, the head of state noted that the Turkic Investment Fund, which will soon begin project activities, will play a key role in supporting projects in the areas of trade and logistics, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, industry, tourism and entrepreneurship.