Azerbaijani parliament's chief meets with speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol as a part of her official visit to Spain, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Welcoming her Azerbaijani counterpart, Armengol expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to further expanding relations between the two parliaments and countries.

She also expressed gratitude for the high-level organization and hosting of COP29 by Azerbaijan, noting that the head of the government of Spain also participated in this conference, where important decisions were made.

During the conversation, the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies pointed out the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Spain as satisfying and expressed confidence that the parliaments will continue to support cooperation between the governments.

She noted that the development of economic relations between the two countries is of great importance, and several Spanish companies are highly interested in operating in Azerbaijan due to the country's political and geographical significance.

Meanwhile, Gafarova thanked the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies for the visit invitation.

She shared her thoughts on the current state and development of relations between Azerbaijan and Spain.

The parliament speaker expressed her confidence that the successful implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 and his talks with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will contribute to further strengthening our cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-Spain economic relations.

Gafarova highlighted the strong prospects for cooperation in renewable energy and other fields.

She noted that both Azerbaijan and Spain are undertaking significant work in the field of renewable energy .

Azerbaijan is currently implementing major projects in this area and ensures the export of the generated energy to Europe.

At present, Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier for European countries, including Spain, and the participation of a Spanish company in the TAP project is a successful example of this cooperation.

Speaking about economic ties, the parliament speaker particularly highlighted the transport and transit capabilities of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that activities within the Middle Corridor could become one of the key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain.

The current situation in the South Caucasus was also discussed during the conversation.

Gafarova provided detailed information about the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, the history of the conflict between the two countries, Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the ongoing reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

During the conversation, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.

To note, prior to the meeting, Gafarova signed the guest book of the Congress of Deputies.

