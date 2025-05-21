King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 May 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud / Facebook

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency our congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

We wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

We express our highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency," the letter reads.

