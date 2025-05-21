Global experts set to gather in Azerbaijan's Baku for Eurasian University Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host the Eurasian University Summit with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, and the international ranking agency Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings on September 24-25, 2025, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Science and Education.

The summit, themed “Transnational Research: From Knowledge to Global Impact,” will feature over 50 globally renowned speakers and more than 350 participants representing around 150 organizations.

The summit will include discussions on several key topics:

- The impact of global research and leveraging the strengths of the Eurasian region;

- The role of higher education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);

- Connecting continents: opportunities for cooperation and innovation;

For more information about the summit, visit the official website of Times Higher Education events: https://www.timeshighered-events.com/eurasia-universities-summit-2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel