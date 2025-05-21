Talas region of Kyrgyzstan to become home to newly constructed industrial plants
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has launched the construction of three new industrial plants in the Talas region as part of its broader push for economic and industrial development. The government expects the facilities to boost regional employment, support the construction sector, and contribute to the country’s sustained GDP growth.
