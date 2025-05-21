Uzbekistan and Gree Electric appliances explore production facility partnership

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, held official talks with Jing Suiyan, Director for the Central Asian and Ukrainian markets at Gree Electric Appliances, a leading Chinese manufacturer of air conditioners and home appliances, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the Uzbek delegation presented comprehensive information on the country’s favorable investment climate, highlighting key incentives such as tax and customs exemptions, land plot allocations, and the well-developed infrastructure of industrial zones designed to attract foreign investment.

The representatives of Gree Electric Appliances commended Uzbekistan's ongoing economic reforms and the business-friendly environment fostered in the country. They expressed strong interest in establishing local production facilities in Uzbekistan, aimed at both the domestic market and export opportunities.

Both parties agreed to continue their collaboration to advance the practical implementation of the mutually beneficial projects discussed during the meeting.

Founded in 1991 in Zhuhai, China, Gree Electric Appliances is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential air conditioners and home appliances. The company exports its products to more than 160 countries, operates 14 production bases, holds over 36,000 patents, and employs more than 80,000 people globally.