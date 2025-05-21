Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin skyrockets in price

The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 747 billion rials ($1,303) on May 21, 2025, reflecting a slight increase from the previous day's price. The floating exchange rate system introduced by Iran's Central Bank in 2024 continues to drive fluctuations in the coin's value.

