Iran scales up honey exports, tapping new markets
Iran's honey exports rose by 20 percent in the last Iranian year, reaching 1,870 tons, up from 1,500 tons. The country's honey export potential is at least 5,000 tons annually, and the beekeeping sector contributes around $1.67 billion to agriculture.
