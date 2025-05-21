National leader of Turkmen people sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and the brotherly people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan!

Over the years of sovereign development, Azerbaijan has achieved tremendous success in all spheres of life, earning high prestige and trust on the international stage.

We are confident that the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership, based on the principles of good neighborliness, sincere friendship, and trust, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of our brotherly countries and peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I sincerely wish you robust health, happiness, and further success in your responsible state position, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan — peace, well-being, and prosperity.''